Yara Shahidi Showcases Massive Adidas X Ivy Park Care Package From Beyoncé

Celebrities receiving care packages from other celebrities and brands is nothing new, but what Yara Shahidi received the greatest gift of all time.

Almost everyone even slightly fashion conscious is heavily anticipating Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas, however, the Grown-ish actress not only doesn’t have to wait for what the pieces will look like, she just received the whole line from the Queen Bey herself.

On Friday (January 10), Shahidi posted video on both her Instagram Story and page of her reaction to the enormous gift package, which was a huge rack of clothes with the entire Adidas X Ivy Park collection hanging inside of it.

While it’s hard to see each piece individually, it definitely helps us learn a little about the type of garments consumers can expect to purchase on January 18, when the line officially launches.

See video of Yara going through the highly-anticipated collection below.