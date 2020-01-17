Megan Thee Stallion Is Helping Save The Planet By Launching A Preloved Shoppable Look Book With Depop

Our favorite hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, is continuing to secure her bags.

The Houston raptress launched a curated shoppable look book with U.K.-based fashion marketplace app Depop. The range features a selection of 90 preloved items from the “Hot Girl Summer” singer’s personal wardrobe as well as garments from four of Depop top users from Texas.

The lookbook, dubbed Texas Fever, was shot by Meg’s long-time collaborator, Munachi Osegbu. The experience is captured in a behind-the-scenes video featuring Megan, Depop’s sellers, and looks from the collection. Meg even had her cute little French bulldog, 4oe, on set with her.

In a press release from Depop, Megan said, "Texas is having a moment right now. We’ve got a style and a swag that people want. Depop is like a creative community that brings Texas fever worldwide and allows anyone to get a piece of that hot girl 2020.”

Take a look below!