Cynthia Erivo Claims The Spotlight At The 2020 SAG Awards In A Scorching HOT Pink And Red Gown

This train is giving us life!

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

Cynthia Erivo showed up to the SAG Awards dressed to impress, as per usual thanks to stylist extraordinaire Jason Bolden. The actress stunned on the carpet in a custom Schiaparelli Couturehot gown with an impressive train that deserves it’s own award. She styled the colorful look with Louboutins and a bleached buzz cut. Fun, no?

Jason shared his inspiration behind Cynthia’s SAG Award look:

Hopefully, Cynthia’s eye-catching ensemble gets it’s time to shine on stage during the SAG Awards if she wins Best Female Actor In a Leading Role for her work in Harriet. We’re especially rooting for her victory since the 33-year-old would be the youngest EGOT winner to ever do it!

Let’s cross our fingers that Cynthia nabs that trophy and her Cinderella moment!

