Jennifer Lopez Arrived Fashionably Late At 2020 SAG Awards Proving She Could Care Less About Oscar’s Snub

Jennifer Lopez knows how to shut awards’ season down! The veteran red-carpet showstopper graced the blue carpet at the SAG Awards tonight (Jan. 19) wearing a custom Georges Hobeika gown. Stylist Rob Zangardi paired the couture gown with diamonds by Harry Winston for some bling factor—$9 million worth of bling to be exact.

She may have been one of the last to arrive on the red carpet, but she made a multi-million-dollar statement!

The star was nominated for her for her first Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Hustlers, but unfortunately didn’t win. This loss follows her Oscars loss, but that hasn’t stopped the J. Lo from flexing ALL her angles. She even showed off her favorite accessory—fiancé, Alex Rodriguez (and Jamie Foxx squeezed in too).