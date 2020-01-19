Jennifer Lopez Arrived Fashionably Late At 2020 SAG Awards Proving She Could Care Less About Oscar’s Snub

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Arrived Fashionably Late At 2020 SAG Awards Proving She Could Care Less About Oscar’s Snub

J.Lo is holds the crown as queen of the red carpet.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

Jennifer Lopez knows how to shut awards’ season down! The veteran red-carpet showstopper graced the blue carpet at the SAG Awards tonight (Jan. 19) wearing a custom Georges Hobeika gown. Stylist Rob Zangardi paired the couture gown with diamonds by Harry Winston for some bling factor—$9 million worth of bling to be exact.

She may have been one of the last to arrive on the red carpet, but she made a multi-million-dollar statement!

The star was nominated for her for her first Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Hustlers, but unfortunately didn’t win. This loss follows her Oscars loss, but that hasn’t stopped the J. Lo from flexing ALL her angles. She even showed off her favorite accessory—fiancé, Alex Rodriguez (and Jamie Foxx squeezed in too).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jennifer Lopez attends the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jennifer Lopez attends the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)
(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721407 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

Long live Slay-Lo.

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style