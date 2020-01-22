Bardi Baby! Cardi B And Offset Announce Plans To Launch A Children's Clothing Line

Offset is making major moves in the fashion world.

The Migos rapper recently debuted his first capsule collection during Paris Fashion Week. Alongside Chaz A. Jordan and Omar Johnson, Offset presented his new line, LAUNDERED WORKS CORP’s fall/winter 2020 menswear collection.

If you think this is a one-time thing for Offset, think again. The “Clout” rapper confirmed that they will do another collection in the Fall. According to Vogue, he said, “we’re at the top of the game, we want to come back again in September, we’re trying to come in with our own swag.

Offset also says that he and Cardi B are working on some things. He said, “In the future, we’re going to do womenswear. And me and Kulture’s mom, we’re trying to get our own kids’ line. That’s what we’re working on next.”

They are securing all the bags for their future!