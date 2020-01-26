Cardi B's Sheer Mugler Gown At The 2020 Grammys Put Her Thigh Tattoos On Full Display

Cardi B and Offset 2020 Grammy Awards

Offset was right by her side admiring her every move.



Written by Tira Urquhart

Grammy Award winning rapper Cardi B showed up to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in major style. 

Cardi and her husband Offset didn't make the red carpet, but they made quite a statement in show-stopping looks. Cardi wore a golden, sheer, custom beaded gown by Mugler. She pulled her look together with bone straight waist-length hair, and lavender eye-shadow. While Migo's rapper, Offset stunted in an all-black leather look from his new line, LAUNDERED WORKS CORP. 

The couple had a whole lot of diamonds to accompany their stylish looks.

See the stylish couple below!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Take a look at their grand entrance below!

(Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

