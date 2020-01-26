Cardi B's Sheer Mugler Gown At The 2020 Grammys Put Her Thigh Tattoos On Full Display

Grammy Award winning rapper Cardi B showed up to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in major style.

Cardi and her husband Offset didn't make the red carpet, but they made quite a statement in show-stopping looks. Cardi wore a golden, sheer, custom beaded gown by Mugler. She pulled her look together with bone straight waist-length hair, and lavender eye-shadow. While Migo's rapper, Offset stunted in an all-black leather look from his new line, LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

The couple had a whole lot of diamonds to accompany their stylish looks.

See the stylish couple below!