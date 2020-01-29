Beyoncé Sends Kim Kardashian An Ivy Park Box And Kim Is Maybe The Most Excited Of Them All

Beyoncé has been gifting all of her celebrity friends the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection. The latest to receive the huge orange closet is Kim Kardashian.

Kim posted a series of videos going through the collection saying, 'There are literally the most amazing things in here, what should I try on?' as she gushed about the collection.

The reality star and business mogul even posed for a full-on photo shoot modeling an unreleased one-piece unitard and the well sought after burgundy sweat pants and bodysuit.

See below!