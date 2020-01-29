Beyoncé Sends Kim Kardashian An Ivy Park Box And Kim Is Maybe The Most Excited Of Them All

Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé

Beyoncé Sends Kim Kardashian An Ivy Park Box And Kim Is Maybe The Most Excited Of Them All

She modeled the clothing to Bey's "Run The World (Girls)" song.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Beyoncé has been gifting all of her celebrity friends the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection. The latest to receive the huge orange closet is Kim Kardashian

Kim posted a series of videos going through the collection saying, 'There are literally the most amazing things in here, what should I try on?' as she gushed about the collection.

The reality star and business mogul even posed for a full-on photo shoot modeling an unreleased one-piece unitard and the well sought after burgundy sweat pants and bodysuit.

See below! 

Kim in Adidas X Ivy Park!

Kim even put her modeling skills to the test strutting down a pretend runway while Bey's Run The World (Girls) hit song played in the background. 

Kim excitedly thanked Bey and Adidas saying, 'There's just so much! Thank you, Beyonce so much. Thank you, Adidas.'

All of Bey's friends received their box, meanwhile, we're wondering if ours got lost in the mail! 

Kim in Adidas X Ivy Park!

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

