Ms.Tina Knowles Lawson And Her Husband Met At The Airport And Accidentally Wore Their Adidas x Ivy Park Outfits

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson are Bey's biggest fans.

Since Bey's Adidas x Ivy Park collection dropped a week ago, the duo has wasted no time posting impromptu photos showing off their new gear.

The line is now sold out, but that hasn't stopped the Lawsons from proudly rocking their sets. They even unintentionally showed up to the airport twinning in the same maroon and orange tracksuit.

