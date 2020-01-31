Ms.Tina Knowles Lawson And Her Husband Met At The Airport And Accidentally Wore Their Adidas x Ivy Park Outfits

Ms.Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson

This made the sweetest plane ride ever.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson are Bey's biggest fans. 

Since Bey's Adidas x Ivy Park collection dropped a week ago, the duo has wasted no time posting impromptu photos showing off their new gear.

The line is now sold out, but that hasn't stopped the Lawsons from proudly rocking their sets. They even unintentionally showed up to the airport twinning in the same maroon and orange tracksuit. 

“This morning we are headed out of town,” Ms. Tina, wrote on Instagram alongside the photo of herself and her husband.

“When I got downstairs to leave we were both dressed in IVY park. Not Planned at all!!! So here we are!!! Twinning by accident!!!! I guess that’s what happens when you get some new gear😂😂❤️ @weareivypark @beyonce @mrichardlawson we were looking at each other like 'you gonna change' 'cause i’m not' 😂😂😂😂😂 @trellworld snapped this going down the jetway to the plane.”

Their famous friends, such as Kerry Washington showed love to the couple in the comment section.“Soooooooooo cute,” Kerry, wrote.

The Lawsons have started a trend. We will definitely see more couples twinning in 2020.

(Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

