Remy Ma Performed A Big Pun Tribute At Radio City Music Hall Wearing A Custom White Ensemble

Written by Tweety Elitou

Remy Ma showed up to Loud Records’ 25th Anniversary Concert at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday (Jan. 30) dressed to impress. Styled in an all-white wintery ensemble that featured a floor-length fur, leather mini dress, and studded thigh-high boots, the 39-year-old rapper demanded attention from all those in attendance at the New York City event. Thanks to an Instagram post by the "Melanin Magic" rapper on Friday, we soon learned details about her “Godly” getup.

According to Remy, the show-stopping look was all-courtesy to her friends in fashion. The dress, featuring leather straps and diamond studs, was custom made in 48 hours by bridal designer Karen Sabag, which she paired with a custom coat that was “made in 5 days” by Daniel’s Leather. As for her major accessory, Remy’s sexy thigh-high boots by Jennifer Le were already in her closet. “[The] boots, [I] had for over a year but couldn’t fit them with my ankle monitor,” she captioned in the photo. In a separate Instagram post—featuring photos with members of the Terror Squad, rappers Fat Joe, Prospect, and Armageddon, Remy gave insight on their performance that paid tribute to the late rapper, Big Pun.

“The Big Pun Tribute at Radio City Music Hall was so 🔥,” she wrote. “I haven’t saw Armageddon and Prospect in nearly 15 years; so many memories.” Paying homage to the man who played a major role in her successful career, Remy added: “Can’t believe it’s about to be 20 years since Pun been gone🙏. If you’re listening- Thanks for changing my life.”

Big Pun sadly died in 2000 due to a heart attack.