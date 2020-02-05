Storm Reid Actually Works Out Wearing Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
Just in case you thought that the Ivy Park x Adidas collection was an elaborately designed marketing ploy to make you jealous that you aren't a close personal friend of Beyoncé, Storm Reid has made it a point to prove that it's actually for exercise.
While the Euphoria star regularly posts clips of her gym life on Instagram, we couldn’t help but notice how hard the 16-year-old was going as she posted her strength training video on Tuesday (Feb. 4).
"Somebody had to ACTUALLY WORKOUT in this [fire] gear...so boom," Storm captioned her Instagram post.
Fire workout gear, indeed! In case you didn’t notice, Storm is wearing a sports bra with matching leggings from Beyoncé’s highly sought out Ivy Park x Adidas collection.
In the video—dubbed with an instrumental version of Bey’s song, “Countdown” — the already amazingly toned Storm can be seen getting a serious sweat going while doing barbell squats, step-ups, cable thrusts, and landmine squats.
"Thank you so much Queen @Beyonce for sharing a few pieces of your creative masterpiece with me."
How sweet. As far as the victory dance Storm did at the end of her workout— entire mood!
(Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer)
