Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Give Rare Moment Of Chaste PDA After Committing To New Life Of Modesty

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West

Kim K embraced her new style, covering up with a maxi skirt and turtleneck.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West are not shy at showing that love is still in the air, even though we know that Jesus is subtly between them now. 

The power couple embraced in a few quick kisses for cameras on Wednesday, February  5, at the launch of Kim’s SKIMS shapewear line at Nordstrom. According to PEOPLE  “the couple looked very happy, holding hands and smiling.”

Before the start of the SKIMS event, Kardashian-West shared on her Instagram story that she was excited for her big day. 

“The success of the products and the brand is because of you - and my team and I are so incredibly grateful,” the daring entrepreneur captioned in her Instagram post. 

Wow! Thank you to everyone who showed up to @Nordstrom for the launch of @skims today in store and online! The success of the products and the brand is because of you - and my team and I are so incredibly grateful. Our @skims Solutionwear, Fits Everybody bra and underwear collection, boob tape, nipple covers and waist trainers are now officially available at select stores across the US and at Nordstrom.com. We will be adding more stores and new products each month so be sure to follow @skims for all updates - you won’t want to miss out. When shopping @skims at @nordstrom be sure to share photos and your experience with us online. We will repost all of the best content. Thank you again!!! #skimsnordstrom🙏🏽💕

Never not one for showmanship, the couple collaborated to turn the department store into their own catwalk and used all resources at their disposal to do so. A dramatic escalator runway was used to feature models wearing intimates in a range of shades from fair to deeper tones. Models of different body shapes and sizes were also on display. Inclusivity, we love to see it! 

SKIMS offers shapewear, waist trainers, body tape, intimate sets, and more that vary in sizes from XXS to 4X/5X.

“I want to modernize it and make it a little more comfortable and durable,” the 39-year-old shared on Good Morning America, saying that after wearing shapewear her whole life she felt  that there was a gap in the market which inspired the birth of SKIMS.“I’m so happy everyone loves it because it’s my baby. I put so much into it.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

