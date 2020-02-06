Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Give Rare Moment Of Chaste PDA After Committing To New Life Of Modesty

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West are not shy at showing that love is still in the air, even though we know that Jesus is subtly between them now.
The power couple embraced in a few quick kisses for cameras on Wednesday, February 5, at the launch of Kim’s SKIMS shapewear line at Nordstrom. According to PEOPLE “the couple looked very happy, holding hands and smiling.”
Before the start of the SKIMS event, Kardashian-West shared on her Instagram story that she was excited for her big day.
“The success of the products and the brand is because of you - and my team and I are so incredibly grateful,” the daring entrepreneur captioned in her Instagram post.
Never not one for showmanship, the couple collaborated to turn the department store into their own catwalk and used all resources at their disposal to do so. A dramatic escalator runway was used to feature models wearing intimates in a range of shades from fair to deeper tones. Models of different body shapes and sizes were also on display. Inclusivity, we love to see it!
SKIMS offers shapewear, waist trainers, body tape, intimate sets, and more that vary in sizes from XXS to 4X/5X.
“I want to modernize it and make it a little more comfortable and durable,” the 39-year-old shared on Good Morning America, saying that after wearing shapewear her whole life she felt that there was a gap in the market which inspired the birth of SKIMS.“I’m so happy everyone loves it because it’s my baby. I put so much into it.”
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom)
