Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Give Rare Moment Of Chaste PDA After Committing To New Life Of Modesty

Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West are not shy at showing that love is still in the air, even though we know that Jesus is subtly between them now.

The power couple embraced in a few quick kisses for cameras on Wednesday, February 5, at the launch of Kim’s SKIMS shapewear line at Nordstrom. According to PEOPLE “the couple looked very happy, holding hands and smiling.”

Before the start of the SKIMS event, Kardashian-West shared on her Instagram story that she was excited for her big day.

“The success of the products and the brand is because of you - and my team and I are so incredibly grateful,” the daring entrepreneur captioned in her Instagram post.