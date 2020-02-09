The Glow Up! Blac Chyna Shocks Everyone With Glamorous 2020 Oscars Appearance

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
Blac Chyna is proof that you can do anything if you put your mind to it!
The reality star made her Oscars night dedut on the 2020 red carpet, and we're not mad at it.
Chyna is stunning a floor-length, long-sleeved black velvet dress with a plunge neckline and high slit, by Donna Matoshi. The dress was embellished with deep blue sparkling gems and fringe on each shoulder and at the cuffs of her sleeves, matching her chandellier earrings.
The entrepreneur isn't presenting and wasn't nominated, but was one of the first to walk the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre.
See her sultry look below!
Twitter's reactions prove that Chyna needs to be there. The internet is loving our girl on the carpet!
(Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
