The Glow Up! Blac Chyna Shocks Everyone With Glamorous 2020 Oscars Appearance

Blac Chyna, 2020 Oscars

With a finger-wave wig and a high slit, the reality tv star is making her mark.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Blac Chyna is proof that you can do anything if you put your mind to it!

The reality star made her Oscars night dedut on the 2020 red carpet, and we're not mad at it.

Chyna is stunning a floor-length, long-sleeved black velvet dress with a plunge neckline and high slit, by Donna Matoshi. The dress was embellished with deep blue sparkling gems and fringe on each shoulder and at the cuffs of her sleeves, matching her chandellier earrings.

The entrepreneur isn't presenting and wasn't nominated, but was one of the first to walk the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre. 

See her sultry look below!

 

Blac Chyna arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Robyn Beck has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Blac Chyna ] and not as written previously. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Twitter's reactions prove that Chyna needs to be there. The internet is loving our girl on the carpet! 

(Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

