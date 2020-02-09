Regina King, ‘Watchmen’ Actress, Is A Perfect Picture Of Style And Grace In Atelier Versace Gown At The 2020 Oscars

The silhouette fits King like a glove.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

The 'Watchmen' actress Regina King sprinkled her black girl magic all over the 92nd annual Academy Awards red carpet. 

Regina stunned in a strapless blush gown from Atelier Versace and the sequins hugged her hips so perfectly that surely, something must be illegal about that. 

(Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

If Twitter's reactions are any indication of the excitement built around the dress alone, Regina King might want to beef up her security tonight. 

You can never go wrong with sequins and King rarely makes a miss. Tonight is no exception. She is brilliantly turning heads on an already star-studded night. All hail, Regina King! 

(Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

