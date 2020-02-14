Bronny James Posts A Video That Gives An Accidental Tour Of His Mom, Savannah James' Incredible Closet

LeBron James and wife Savannah James

Well, damn! We didn't know The James' were working with all that!

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

LeBron James’ wife and high-school sweetheart, Savannah James has impeccable style. And since she's been in the game for a minute, you can’t blame fans for wanting a tour of her designer-filled closet. 

Although we have been blessed with an occasional family photo on Instagram taken inside the masterpiece of a closet, there's nothing like getting some actual footage. 

Thanks to the couple’s 15-year-old son, Bronny James, it's our lucky day! 

Flexing his fun side on the viral music app TikTok, LeBron’s junior can be seen trying to “catch” his phone as it bounces from scene-to-scene in his mother’s lavish (and perfectly organized) closet.

Keep scrolling to see the light-hearted clip:

@bronny

🤦🏾‍♂️phone trippin

♬ Stream Planet Utah - s4v3b33s

Take note to the lavish chandelier, the island furnished with sparkly accessories, the rows of colorful sneakers, the case filled with designer bags, the row occupied with stylish wide-brimmed hats, the seemingly endless racks of clothing, the shelf decorated with stilettos, and the sexy thigh-high boots underneath the vanity. 

Ahh, absolute perfection… *sighs of happiness*

(Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

