Bronny James Posts A Video That Gives An Accidental Tour Of His Mom, Savannah James' Incredible Closet

LeBron James ’ wife and high-school sweetheart, Savannah James has impeccable style. And since she's been in the game for a minute, you can’t blame fans for wanting a tour of her designer-filled closet.

Although we have been blessed with an occasional family photo on Instagram taken inside the masterpiece of a closet, there's nothing like getting some actual footage.

Thanks to the couple’s 15-year-old son, Bronny James, it's our lucky day!

Flexing his fun side on the viral music app TikTok, LeBron’s junior can be seen trying to “catch” his phone as it bounces from scene-to-scene in his mother’s lavish (and perfectly organized) closet.

Keep scrolling to see the light-hearted clip: