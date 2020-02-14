Meghan Markle Makes History As Her British Vogue Was The Fastest-Selling Issue Of The Year

Written by Tweety Elitou

Meghan Markle is proves to be much more than a radiant beauty, a famous actress, a trendsetter, and a member of the royal family. The 38-year-old visionary has successfully poised herself as a voice for the everyday woman, and through this, she has developed a strong knack for tackling women’s issues while simultaneously highlighting our strengths.

With her royal influence (often referred to as the “Megan Markle Effect”), Meghan knows how to create an iconic moment—even in magazine form. As you may remember, in September 2019, the Duchess served as a guest editor for British Vogue to present the “Forces For Change” issue, which highlighted pioneers for change. RELATED | Meghan Markle Honors Yara Shahidi, Laverne Cox, And More On British Vogue's September Cover



Today, thanks to British Vogue Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, we are now aware that the issue the Duchess guest edited has been crowned the fastest-selling issue in the magazine's recent history! Excited about the news, Edward shared the accomplishment on #TBT. See the Instagram announcement posted on Thursday (Feb. 13), below.

“The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue (sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade,” Edward captioned the photo showing off the magazine's cover. He added, “I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store...” Hint, hint. Could Meghan be planning to take up a job in media? It could be a possibility as Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, further embark on their journey of becoming “financially independent.” RELATED | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Decision To ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

Meghan, who once owned a blog called The Tig, seemed to be elated by the news herself. The same day, Meghan hopped Instagram and posted a behind-the-scenes video (from August) showing her discussion with the Editor-in-chief. "In January, I got a text from my phone," Edward recalls. Meghan responds, "I wanted to see if you would help me with Smart Works, right? And so, there we were, having tea." RELATED | Money Makin' Meghan!: Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Negotiating Deals With Fashion Companies, Including Wedding Gown Designer Givenchy

After meeting at the Buckingham Palace, Meghan who insisted on not being called "duchess," asked if she might be able to guest edit a Vogue issue. "Maybe I could push it a little bit more and see if you would be willing to let me guest edit," she said. Edward replied, "Yes please."

The rest is herstory! As the first guest editor of British Vogue in history, we’d say it was a huge success! Later in the video, the pair can be seen calling some of the 15 women that were featured on the cover, including actress Laverne Cox, model Adwoa Aboah, and actress Yara Shahidi (who Meghan made it point to tell she was the first person she thought about for the cover!). Take a look at the clip below. Wait until you see Meghan’s “little surprise” for Edward!