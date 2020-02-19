The Internet Comes For Kylie Jenner After 2-Year-Old Stormi Wears Custom Gold Door Knocker Hoops

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Kylie Jenner loves to spoil her daughter, Stormi with the finer things in life.
The 22-year-old beauty mogul recently shared the cutest photo of her 2-year-old baby girl wearing a pair of gold custom door knocker earrings with "STORMI" written in the middle.
The toddler admired her hoops in the window of a car in the first snapshot, observing her reflection, with her curly hair done up on the top of her head.
Kylie's caption read: "Go best friend."
See the adorable photo below!
The tot already has a gold butterfly ring that Kylie gave her for Christmas, a bling diamond necklace with her name, a life-size playhouse, along with a bag collection that is slowly catching up to her mothers. When your mom is a billionaire, there is nothing she can't afford!
Related | Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her $1 Million Dollar Handbag Bag Closet
However, some of Kylie's followers think the gold hoops are a little too big for her daughter. One comment read, 'Those hoops are a bit big for the baby,' while another followed up with, 'Seriously? Blinged out at 2. Why does this family rush things? Let kids be kids.’
We're sure Kylie wants the best for her baby girl and wouldn't dare cause harm. Would you allow your toddler to wear hoop earrings?
(Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS