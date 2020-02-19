The Internet Comes For Kylie Jenner After 2-Year-Old Stormi Wears Custom Gold Door Knocker Hoops

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Stormi Webster

The toddler is photographed staring at her reflection in a luxury car.

Kylie Jenner loves to spoil her daughter, Stormi with the finer things in life. 

The 22-year-old beauty mogul recently shared the cutest photo of her 2-year-old baby girl wearing a pair of gold custom door knocker earrings with "STORMI" written in the middle. 

The toddler admired her hoops in the window of a car in the first snapshot, observing her reflection, with her curly hair done up on the top of her head.

Kylie's caption read: "Go best friend."

See the adorable photo below!

go best friend 🤍

The tot already has a gold butterfly ring that Kylie gave her for Christmas, a bling diamond necklace with her name, a life-size playhouse, along with a bag collection that is slowly catching up to her mothers. When your mom is a billionaire, there is nothing she can't afford! 

However, some of Kylie's followers think the gold hoops are a little too big for her daughter. One comment read, 'Those hoops are a bit big for the baby,' while another followed up with, 'Seriously? Blinged out at 2. Why does this family rush things? Let kids be kids.’

We're sure Kylie wants the best for her baby girl and wouldn't dare cause harm. Would you allow your toddler to wear hoop earrings? 

(Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

