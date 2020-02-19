Rapper Swae Lee Is Making Heels For Men With Giuseppe Zanotti Because He's 'Not Afraid To Be Different'

Swae Lee has always pushed the envelope when it comes to his style. Now, the 26-year-old rapper is expanding his brand with gender-neutral fashion designs and heeled boots for a new collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti.

During the 2020 Grammy Awards, Swae wore a womens' embroidered ensemble from designer Peter Dundas and silver glitter Chelsea style boots. Well, it turns out that those boots are a part of his collection.

“A lot of [rappers] are f**king scared to wear s**t. They want to think the old ways and put a limit on that s**t,” he told Footwear News. “I’m not scared to be different.”

The 26-year-old definitely has proved that over the years with his fearless fashion choices.