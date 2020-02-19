Rapper Swae Lee Is Making Heels For Men With Giuseppe Zanotti Because He's 'Not Afraid To Be Different'

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Swae Lee has always pushed the envelope when it comes to his style. Now, the 26-year-old rapper is expanding his brand with gender-neutral fashion designs and heeled boots for a new collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti.
During the 2020 Grammy Awards, Swae wore a womens' embroidered ensemble from designer Peter Dundas and silver glitter Chelsea style boots. Well, it turns out that those boots are a part of his collection.
“A lot of [rappers] are f**king scared to wear s**t. They want to think the old ways and put a limit on that s**t,” he told Footwear News. “I’m not scared to be different.”
The 26-year-old definitely has proved that over the years with his fearless fashion choices.
See the $1,695 boots below!
According to a press release, Giuseppe got to know Swae last year when he and his brother Slim Jxmmi starred in a digital campaign for the House’s “Blabber” sneaker. Always in search of new talent and forever inspired by the music world, Giuseppe soon discovered a kindred spirit in Swae and Swae in Giuseppe (Swae incorporated the name “Giuseppi” in his very first song).
After catching up again at the designer’s showroom in New York, the duo decided it was time to take their relationship one step deeper. The result: a limited-edition line-up that is at once kinetic and cohesive—like a Swae Lee song transformed into fashion.
“What got me excited about working with Giuseppe was his openness to truly collaborate on something fresh and new,” says Swae Lee, who was involved in every step of the process, down to reviewing prototypes with the designer in Paris last summer. “These shoes really reflect my creative POV, my eclectic approach to style and the idea that fashion doesn’t have to follow any rules.”
The shoes are available in luxury retailers as well as in select Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques and on giuseppezanotti.com. Styles retail from $1,550 for boots to $1,695 for loafers to $995 and $1,125 for low- and high-top Blabber sneakers.
(Photo courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti)
