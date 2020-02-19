Sweet Treat: Lizzo’s Hershey's Chocolate Bar Gown Has a Sexy Message

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Sweet Treat: Lizzo’s Hershey's Chocolate Bar Gown Has a Sexy Message

“If you ever wondered what I taste like… 🍫”

Published Yesterday

Written by Alexis Reese

Lizzo took her style game to another level with her latest appearance on the Brit Awards red carpet Tuesday, February 18th rocking a semi-sweet surprise.

RELATED: Lizzo Proves She Isn’t Too Rich To Sve Money On Her Clothing, Wearing A $65 Lace Dress

The award-winning singer wore a strapless asymmetrical chocolate Hershey’s Chocolate Bar wrapper dress designed by Moschino that was complete with a full nutritional label.

View this post on Instagram

U HAVE NO IDEA HOW WET MY DMs ARE 💦 🍫

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

To complement her mouth-watering gown, Lizzo carried a matching bedazzled chocolate bar clutch with glittering “100%” emblazoned on the front—clearly a stylish nod to her famous lyric, “I’m 100% that b**ch.”

RELATED: Victory Lap!: Lizzo Makes THe 2020 Grammys Here SHow With 4 Outfit Changes And 3 Award Wins

And before her delectable red carpet debut, Lizzo gave a tease for all of her fans to see, captioning another Instagram post, “If you ever wondered what I taste like… 🍫”

At the Brit Awards, Lizzo was nominated for the International Female Solo artist award and although she didn’t take home the win, she stole the show in our books for best dressed. 

Okay, Miss Lizzo! 

View this post on Instagram

If you ever wondered what I taste like... 🍫

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style