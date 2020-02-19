Sweet Treat: Lizzo’s Hershey's Chocolate Bar Gown Has a Sexy Message

Lizzo took her style game to another level with her latest appearance on the Brit Awards red carpet Tuesday, February 18th rocking a semi-sweet surprise.

The award-winning singer wore a strapless asymmetrical chocolate Hershey’s Chocolate Bar wrapper dress designed by Moschino that was complete with a full nutritional label.

To complement her mouth-watering gown, Lizzo carried a matching bedazzled chocolate bar clutch with glittering “100%” emblazoned on the front—clearly a stylish nod to her famous lyric, “I’m 100% that b**ch.”

And before her delectable red carpet debut, Lizzo gave a tease for all of her fans to see, captioning another Instagram post, “If you ever wondered what I taste like… 🍫”

At the Brit Awards, Lizzo was nominated for the International Female Solo artist award and although she didn’t take home the win, she stole the show in our books for best dressed.

Okay, Miss Lizzo!