Cardi B for Reebok

Will The Real Cardi B Please Stand Up?!: Cardi B Uses Army Of Lookalikes To Launch New Reebok Sneaker

This campaign video will leave your head spinning.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

Cardi B teamed up with Reebok again, this time, for a sidewalk runway show featuring Reebok's new Zig Kinetica sneakers. Okurrr!

The Grammy Award winning superstar posted the video to her Instagram showing a doorbell camera view of a driveway turned into a runway to deliver the cool sneakers.

In a press release, Cardi said, “Zig the Runway is about being unexpected and unapologetic about your style. I always do me and keep people guessing and that’s what we’re showing off in this video.” 

Take a look at the campaign video below!

 

In the clip, Cardi along with several models walk up to a house dressed in multi-color robes wearing a Cardi B build-a-head. We think she's the one in blue, but who knows for sure! 

Cardi captioned the video, "Dropping that runway look to ya doorbell with the @reebok #ZigKinetica."

“Reebok Zig Kinetica isn’t like any other shoe that’s come before it and this fashion show is like nothing that has come before it. We’re breaking the mold and blazing our own trail – that’s what Reebok is about,” the raptress explained. 

Would you cop their latest kicks? 

Take a look at the Zig Kinetica sneakers below. 

Reebok ZIG KINETICA SHOES $120
Reebok ZIG KINETICA SHOES $120
(Photo courtesy of Reebok)

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

