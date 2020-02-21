Will The Real Cardi B Please Stand Up?!: Cardi B Uses Army Of Lookalikes To Launch New Reebok Sneaker

Cardi B teamed up with Reebok again, this time, for a sidewalk runway show featuring Reebok's new Zig Kinetica sneakers. Okurrr!

Related | Cardi B Hilariously Navigates A Challenge To Live Like She's In The '90s

The Grammy Award winning superstar posted the video to her Instagram showing a doorbell camera view of a driveway turned into a runway to deliver the cool sneakers.

In a press release, Cardi said, “Zig the Runway is about being unexpected and unapologetic about your style. I always do me and keep people guessing and that’s what we’re showing off in this video.”

Take a look at the campaign video below!