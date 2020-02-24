See Philipp Plein’s Kobe Bryant Tribute At Milan Fashion Week

Philipp Plein’s Kobe Bryant tribute at Milan Fashion Week, happening right now, was a very memorable one.

The runway show on Saturday (February 22) concluded in grand fashion with a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26.

In tribute to the late icon, the models — including Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith — hit the runway in Plein-logoed jerseys and sweatshirts in Lakers’ signature purple and gold, embedded with Swarovski crystals and Bryant’s number 24.