See Philipp Plein’s Kobe Bryant Tribute At Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Designer Philipp Plein, Jada Pinkett Smith and models acknowledge the audience during the Philipp Plein fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 22, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio Puglia/Getty Images)

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Philipp Plein’s Kobe Bryant tribute at Milan Fashion Week, happening right now, was a very memorable one.

The runway show on Saturday (February 22) concluded in grand fashion with a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26.

In tribute to the late icon, the models — including Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith — hit the runway in Plein-logoed jerseys and sweatshirts in Lakers’ signature purple and gold, embedded with Swarovski crystals and Bryant’s number 24.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Designer Philipp Plein 3rd R), Jada Pinkett Smith (2nd R), Olivia Culpo (3rd L) walk the runway during the Philipp Plein fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 22, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images)
Photo: Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Tyga, who performed during the show, also added one of Plein’s Bryant tribute jerseys to his look for the finale.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Olivia Culpo, Designer Philipp Plein, Jada Pinkett Smith and models acknowledge the audience during the Philipp Plein fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 22, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio Puglia/Getty Images)
Photo: Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

According to Plein, proceeds from the sales of the Bryant-tributed items will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was established  in memory of Bryant and his daughter.

Both the tank and sweatshirt are available for purchase now, with the tank retailing for $2,070, and the sweatshirt for $3,150.

Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

