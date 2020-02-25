Ain't New!: 13 Times Rihanna Proved That She Is Queen Of Couture

Rihanna is one of the biggest stars in the world, and she plays by her own rules – including when it comes to fashion.

Dressed by every big name designer you'd care to name - think Givenchy, Christian Dior, Tom Ford, Balmain – Rihanna has fast become a style icon. She recently wore purple Givenchy Couture to the 2020 NAACP Awards, where she took home the President's Award and has stolen the show on every red carpet that she has walked down.

Take a look at 13 times Rihanna proved to be the queen of Couture.