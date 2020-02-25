Ain't New!: 13 Times Rihanna Proved That She Is Queen Of Couture

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Rihanna is one of the biggest stars in the world, and she plays by her own rules – including when it comes to fashion.
Dressed by every big name designer you'd care to name - think Givenchy, Christian Dior, Tom Ford, Balmain – Rihanna has fast become a style icon. She recently wore purple Givenchy Couture to the 2020 NAACP Awards, where she took home the President's Award and has stolen the show on every red carpet that she has walked down.
Take a look at 13 times Rihanna proved to be the queen of Couture.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
