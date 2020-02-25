Ain't New!: 13 Times Rihanna Proved That She Is Queen Of Couture

Ain't New!: 13 Times Rihanna Proved That She Is Queen Of Couture

Couture is the fanciest way of saying 'custom'.

Rihanna is one of the biggest stars in the world, and she plays by her own rules – including when it comes to fashion.

Dressed by every big name designer you'd care to name - think Givenchy, Christian Dior, Tom Ford, Balmain – Rihanna has fast become a style icon. She recently wore purple Givenchy Couture to the 2020 NAACP Awards, where she took home the President's Award and has stolen the show on every red carpet that she has walked down. 

Take a look at 13 times Rihanna proved to be the queen of Couture.

 

  1. Rihanna In Givenchy Couture at the 2020 NAACP Awards
    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Rihanna poses with the Presidentâ s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)
  2. Rihanna in Givenchy Haute Couture at the 2019 Diamond Ball
    CIPRIANI WALL STREET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/09/12: Rihanna attends 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
  3. Rihanna wore Alexis Mabille haute Couture to the Diamond Ball 2018
    attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City.
  4. Rihanna in Molly Goddard At The 2018 Fenty Beauty Release
    attends the Fenty Beauty x Harvey Nichols Launch at Harvey Nichols on September 19, 2017 in London, England.
  5. Rihanna In Giambattista Valli haute couture at the 2017 "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" premiere
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 17: Singer/actress Rihanna arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
  6. Rihanna In Ralph and Russo Couture at the 2017 Diamond Ball
    <<enter caption here>> at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City.
  8. Rihanna in Christian Dior Haute Couture at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Rihanna attends the "Okja" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)
  9. Rihanna in Giambattista Valli haute couture London Premiere of "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" in 2017
    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 24: Rihanna can be seen attending Valerian and The City Of A Thousand Planets European Premiere at Empire Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England, PHOTOGRAPH BY Jamy / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Jamy / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
  10. Rihanna in Giambattista Valli haute couture at the 2015 Grammy's
    Singer arrives at the 57th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
  12. Rihanna in Christian Dior Couture at the 2012 Grammy Awards
    onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
  13. Rihanna in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture at the 2011 Grammy's
    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Rihanna arrives for the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center, February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
  14. Rihanna in ELie Saab Couture at the 2010 American Music Awards
    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the 38th Annual American Music Awards at Nokia Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
  16. Rihanna in Elie Saab Couture at the 2010 Grammy's
    arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

