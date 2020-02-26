Comedian Deon Cole Defends His Bellbottomed Gucci Suit Against Homophobic Internet Trolls

See the Gucci look below.

“Grown-Ish” star Deon Cole is known for bringing the funny on television, but his recent social media interactions have been anything but comedic. Deon wore a navy blue, velvet, bell-bottom Gucci suit to the NAACP Image Awards this past weekend and the internet trolls came after him.

Deon shared one of his direct messages with his twitter followers, in which a fan called him "gay."

The actor's caption read: "Tomorrow Im going to do a post talking about this and the many many more derogatory messages and threats I’ve received about that gucci velvet bell bottom pants suit that I wore. It’s sad that these messages come from my own kind but more about this tomorrow. #justakidfromthechi #gucci"

He explains that he's even recieved death threats over his designer look.

It's such a shame that freedom of expression is a problem for some.

The long time Comedian followed up with a 15 minute IGTV post explaining how this kind of derogatory behavior is bringing the Black community down. He also discussed this issue with the ladies of The REAL.