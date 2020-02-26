Comedian Deon Cole Defends His Bellbottomed Gucci Suit Against Homophobic Internet Trolls

Deon Cole Wore A Velvet Gucci Suit

Comedian Deon Cole Defends His Bellbottomed Gucci Suit Against Homophobic Internet Trolls

See the look he wore to the NAACP Awards that is causing so much controversy.

Published Yesterday

“Grown-Ish” star Deon Cole is known for bringing the funny on television, but his recent social media interactions have been anything but comedic. Deon wore a navy blue, velvet, bell-bottom Gucci suit to the NAACP Image Awards this past weekend and the internet trolls came after him. 

See the Gucci look below.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Deon Cole attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Deon shared one of his direct messages with his twitter followers, in which a fan called him "gay."

The actor's caption read: "Tomorrow Im going to do a post talking about this and the many many more derogatory messages and threats I’ve received about that gucci velvet bell bottom pants suit that I wore. It’s sad that these messages come from my own kind but more about this tomorrow. #justakidfromthechi #gucci"

He explains that he's even recieved death threats over his designer look. 

It's such a shame that freedom of expression is a problem for some. 

The long time Comedian followed up with a 15 minute IGTV post explaining how this kind of derogatory behavior is bringing the Black community down. He also discussed this issue with the ladies of The REAL. 

Deon explains that he is from Chicago and a huge fan of Disco music, so the outfit was paying homage to the disco era.

We think the outfit was pretty groovy! So good for him for displaying his freedom of fashion! 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style