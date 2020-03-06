Meghan At The Met: Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Attend The Star-Studded 2020 Met Gala

Meghan Markle may be making a grand debut at the 2020 Met Gala—says a source— but fans shouldn’t expect to see her doting husband, Prince Harry escorting her up the paparazzi-filled stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

According to The Sun, the former Suits actress has plans to walk alongside Vogue editor Edward Enninful on May 4 during the star-studded charitable event in New York City.

“The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of showbusiness. Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together,” a source told The Sun.

The source goes on to share that the Duchess of Sussex will dress accordingly to the event’s theme "About Time: Fashion and Duration"—that was partly inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Orlando film, where it’s main character changes sex from man to woman—and is expected to rock a “glamorous androgynous” look.