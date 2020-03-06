Meghan At The Met: Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Attend The Star-Studded 2020 Met Gala

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Meghan At The Met: Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Attend The Star-Studded 2020 Met Gala

And her look is already planned!

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Meghan Markle may be making a grand debut at the 2020 Met Gala—says a source— but fans shouldn’t expect to see her doting husband, Prince Harry escorting her up the paparazzi-filled stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, the former Suits actress has plans to walk alongside Vogue editor Edward Enninful on May 4 during the star-studded charitable event in New York City.

RELATED | Meghan Markle Makes History As Her British Vogue Was The Fastest-Selling Issue Of The Year

“The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of showbusiness. Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together,” a source told The Sun.

The source goes on to share that the Duchess of Sussex will dress accordingly to the event’s theme "About Time: Fashion and Duration"—that was partly inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Orlando film, where it’s main character changes sex from man to woman—and is expected to rock a “glamorous androgynous” look.

Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on March 5, 2020. - The Endeavour Fund helps servicemen and women have the opportunity to rediscover their self-belief and fighting spirit through physical challenges. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

If it is indeed true, this will make the first big Hollywood appearance for the mother-of-one since the couple publically announced their decision to step back from their “senior” royal duties in March.

RELATED | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Decision To ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

Daily Mail reports the couple’s final official engagement is expected to be March 9, when they will join the Queen at Westminster Abbey to mark Commonwealth Day. 

(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style