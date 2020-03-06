Meghan At The Met: Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Attend The Star-Studded 2020 Met Gala

Black Love!: Queen Naija Praises Clarence White For Helping Her Remove Her Wig
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Meghan Markle may be making a grand debut at the 2020 Met Gala—says a source— but fans shouldn’t expect to see her doting husband, Prince Harry escorting her up the paparazzi-filled stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
According to The Sun, the former Suits actress has plans to walk alongside Vogue editor Edward Enninful on May 4 during the star-studded charitable event in New York City.
RELATED | Meghan Markle Makes History As Her British Vogue Was The Fastest-Selling Issue Of The Year
“The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of showbusiness. Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together,” a source told The Sun.
The source goes on to share that the Duchess of Sussex will dress accordingly to the event’s theme "About Time: Fashion and Duration"—that was partly inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Orlando film, where it’s main character changes sex from man to woman—and is expected to rock a “glamorous androgynous” look.
If it is indeed true, this will make the first big Hollywood appearance for the mother-of-one since the couple publically announced their decision to step back from their “senior” royal duties in March.
RELATED | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Decision To ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family
Daily Mail reports the couple’s final official engagement is expected to be March 9, when they will join the Queen at Westminster Abbey to mark Commonwealth Day.
(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS