Billy Porter Talks Fashion Line Launch

Billy Porter is known for his unique and head-turning red carpet looks. So, it’s no shock that he could launch his own fashion line one day.

But that day might come sooner than expected.

According to Page Six, the “Pose” star is considering launching his own clothing brand. At 50 years old, Porter is busy with several upcoming projects, including his role in the live-action remake of Cinderella, but he is definitely still thinking about his next opportunity.

“I’m working on figuring out what a fashion line would look like,” Porter told People. “I’m not sure if it will be clothing or accessories. I’m not sure, but it’s on my brain.”

Porter would be following a long list of celebrities to create their own labels including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

There’s no word yet of when Porter will drop his collection, but based on his past iconic looks, fans can expect many styles that defy gender norms.

Until the decision is final, all eyes will be on Porter for his upcoming look this May for the Met Gala 2020.