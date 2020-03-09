Alex Rodriguez Squeezes Into Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dress For The ‘Flip The Switch’ Challenge And We Can't Stop Laughing

J-Rod has joined TikTok!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are known for their epic style but the celebrity couple just upped the ante with their “Flip The Switch” challenge.

On Sunday, J.Lo recorded a short video dancing to Drake’s “Nonstop,” wearing a white backless dress with a Gucci belt, and large hoop earrings, while Alex, 44, looks on with a navy blazer, beige slacks, a white button-up, and sunglasses. As the video continues and Drake utters, “I just flipped the switch,” the couple hilariously switches outfits.

See below!