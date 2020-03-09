Alex Rodriguez Squeezes Into Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dress For The ‘Flip The Switch’ Challenge And We Can't Stop Laughing

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

J-Rod has joined TikTok!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are known for their epic style but the celebrity couple just upped the ante with their “Flip The Switch” challenge.

On Sunday, J.Lo recorded a short video dancing to Drake’s “Nonstop,” wearing a white backless dress with a Gucci belt, and large hoop earrings, while Alex, 44, looks on with a navy blazer, beige slacks, a white button-up, and sunglasses. As the video continues and Drake utters, “I just flipped the switch,” the couple hilariously switches outfits. 

A-Rod switches to JLo’s ensemble – wearing the earrings and all—while Jennifer is so chic in her fiancé’s look, including his watch and sunglasses.

Celebrities have been uploading their videos to Tik Tok, but this may be the best one we’ve seen so far!

