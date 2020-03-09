Zaya Wade Shows Off Her Impressive Luxe Designer Style During Her First Red Carpet Appearance With Her Parents

She helped design the look herself!

Zaya Wade made her red-carpet debut over the weekend by accompanying her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to the annual Truth awards, an event honoring trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ community.

The entire family was dressed to impress in coordinating tuxedos. Gab and D-Wade wore black and white tuxedos accented in hot pink and green, while Zaya wore a green blouse and tuxedo jacket with black pants accented in hot pink. All of their looks were designed by Rich Fresh. Zaya completed her look with black Jimmy Choo booties and a pink, satin clutch. 

Her rings were designed by celebrity favorite Lorraine Schwartz.

LA-based designer, Rich Fresh posted about the design process explaining that Zaya requested the jade and pink accents. The silk tailcoat was a great accent that elevated the entire look. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

“Glad to be a part of such a big moment for D, Gabby, and Zaya. And yo, Zaya is a force to be reckoned with. She’s the sh**, and at present, this is her fave outfit, cuz she got taste, Jade & Fuschia Accents (per Zaya’s request),” Rich captioned a photo with the family.

Love is an action word. @dwyanewade @gabunion 💚💖🖤🤍 . You guys really showed me what family support looks like. I needed that. . I have a cousin who I love, and she’s been gay since we were kids. But I never heard anyone joke about her, I never saw the family mistreat her, never any bullshit. And we some ol school checkin ass mufuckas. . Sometimes it’s not about us, sometimes people just wanna live in their own truth. . Glad to be a part of such a big moment for D, Gabby, and Zaya. And yo, Zaya is a force to be reckoned with. She’s the shit, and at present, this is her fave outfit, cuz she got taste 💯 . Keep doin you booboo. They gone be aight. ✊🏾 . Richfresh™️ Bespoke Program Jade & Fuschia Accents (per Zaya’s request) The Wade family for the Truth Awards Zaya with the silk tailcoat. Incredible 🌧🌧 . Truly honored. We made some beautiful art . Thank you @thomaschristos and @calyannbarnett for knowing I’m the one to get the job done ✅ . #richfresh#dwyanewade#gabrielleunion #zayawade#truthawards#jade#fuschia #geometric#familysupport#dripgod #customtailoring#celebritytailor

“They wanted to do something really legendary," Rich explains to Page Six Style. "I was putting together concepts and going off a black-and-white motif — something geometric. But when I went to the house to fit Zaya and meet her for the first time, I asked her how she wanted to look, since it was more her moment than her parents’,” he told the media outlet.

Zaya was a huge part of the design process giving Rich the idea to incorporate the gorgeous jade accent.

“You know what color I’ve really been feeling? Jade. I’m really having a jade moment,” Zaya told the designer. Which took the look to a different level. 

Rich Fresh has also designed bespoke suits for celebrities such as Lena Waithe, John Legend, Deon Cole, and rapper, Yo Gotti. The Wades were styled by Thomas Cristos and Calyann Barnett.

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

