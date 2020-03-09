Zaya Wade Shows Off Her Impressive Luxe Designer Style During Her First Red Carpet Appearance With Her Parents

Watch Russell Wilson And Pregnant Wife Ciara's Epic Karaoke Carpool In Matching Sweatshirts
Zaya Wade made her red-carpet debut over the weekend by accompanying her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to the annual Truth awards, an event honoring trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ community.
The entire family was dressed to impress in coordinating tuxedos. Gab and D-Wade wore black and white tuxedos accented in hot pink and green, while Zaya wore a green blouse and tuxedo jacket with black pants accented in hot pink. All of their looks were designed by Rich Fresh. Zaya completed her look with black Jimmy Choo booties and a pink, satin clutch.
Her rings were designed by celebrity favorite Lorraine Schwartz.
LA-based designer, Rich Fresh posted about the design process explaining that Zaya requested the jade and pink accents. The silk tailcoat was a great accent that elevated the entire look.
“Glad to be a part of such a big moment for D, Gabby, and Zaya. And yo, Zaya is a force to be reckoned with. She’s the sh**, and at present, this is her fave outfit, cuz she got taste, Jade & Fuschia Accents (per Zaya’s request),” Rich captioned a photo with the family.
“They wanted to do something really legendary," Rich explains to Page Six Style. "I was putting together concepts and going off a black-and-white motif — something geometric. But when I went to the house to fit Zaya and meet her for the first time, I asked her how she wanted to look, since it was more her moment than her parents’,” he told the media outlet.
Zaya was a huge part of the design process giving Rich the idea to incorporate the gorgeous jade accent.
“You know what color I’ve really been feeling? Jade. I’m really having a jade moment,” Zaya told the designer. Which took the look to a different level.
Rich Fresh has also designed bespoke suits for celebrities such as Lena Waithe, John Legend, Deon Cole, and rapper, Yo Gotti. The Wades were styled by Thomas Cristos and Calyann Barnett.
(Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
