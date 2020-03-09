Zaya Wade Shows Off Her Impressive Luxe Designer Style During Her First Red Carpet Appearance With Her Parents

Zaya Wade made her red-carpet debut over the weekend by accompanying her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to the annual Truth awards, an event honoring trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ community.

The entire family was dressed to impress in coordinating tuxedos. Gab and D-Wade wore black and white tuxedos accented in hot pink and green, while Zaya wore a green blouse and tuxedo jacket with black pants accented in hot pink. All of their looks were designed by Rich Fresh. Zaya completed her look with black Jimmy Choo booties and a pink, satin clutch.

Her rings were designed by celebrity favorite Lorraine Schwartz.

LA-based designer, Rich Fresh posted about the design process explaining that Zaya requested the jade and pink accents. The silk tailcoat was a great accent that elevated the entire look.