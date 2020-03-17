Derrick Henry Honors His Hero, Kobe Bryant With An $85k Diamond Chain

Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry Honors His Hero, Kobe Bryant With An $85k Diamond Chain

The custom piece features a snake to symbolize the black mamba.

Published 17 hours ago

Tennessee Titans’ running back, Derrick Henry paid homage to his hero, the late Kobe Bryant by splurging on an $85k diamond chain.

According to TMZ Sports, Henry has always been a Kobe fan, so getting a custom chain made in his honor comes as no surprise. The star athlete commissioned Houston-based celebrity jeweler, ZoFrost to design the custom piece.

The gold and diamond chain features a mamba snake wrapped around Kobe’s famous logo and holds approximately 35-cts of diamonds weighing around 120 grams.

Henry won the FedEx Ground Player of the Year award in 2019 at the ninth annual NFL Honors. At the ceremony, he wore a gray suit lined with purple and gold silk sporting the numbers 24 and 8, in honor of the late Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style