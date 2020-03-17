The Met Gala Has Been Postponed Due To The Coronavirus

The Met Gala 2020 has been officially postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Vogue, Anna Wintour, who helms the chairmanship at the Costume Institute since the ‘90s, announced the decision on March 16. “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala will be postponed to a later date,” the editor wrote in a heartfelt letter.