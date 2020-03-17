The Met Gala Has Been Postponed Due To The Coronavirus

Watch Russell Wilson And Pregnant Wife Ciara's Epic Karaoke Carpool In Matching Sweatshirts
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
The Met Gala 2020 has been officially postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Vogue, Anna Wintour, who helms the chairmanship at the Costume Institute since the ‘90s, announced the decision on March 16. “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala will be postponed to a later date,” the editor wrote in a heartfelt letter.
News of the postponement comes after the Met’s decision to close its doors until April 4. “In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed," Vogue also reported, which includes the Met Gala.
The first Monday in May, also known as #MetGalaMonday will never be the same. There hasn’t been an official postponement date as of yet, so we’ll be standing by along with our favorite celebrities to see how this all turns out.
(Photo: Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS