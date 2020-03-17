The Met Gala Has Been Postponed Due To The Coronavirus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and Alex Rodriguez attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Met Gala Has Been Postponed Due To The Coronavirus

The first Monday in May will be a lot less fashionable this year.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

The Met Gala 2020 has been officially postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Vogue, Anna Wintour, who helms the chairmanship at the Costume Institute since the ‘90s, announced the decision on March 16. “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala will be postponed to a later date,” the editor wrote in a heartfelt letter.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Solange Knowles and Ciara attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
(Photo: Getty Images)

News of the postponement comes after the Met’s decision to close its doors until April 4. “In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed," Vogue also reported, which includes the Met Gala.

The first Monday in May, also known as #MetGalaMonday will never be the same. There hasn’t been an official postponement date as of yet, so we’ll be standing by along with our favorite celebrities to see how this all turns out.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monae, and Lupita Nyong'o attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
(Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style