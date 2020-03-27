Pose!: Billy Porter Urges Fans To Stay Home And Get Creative With The Ultimate Fashion Challenge

Billy Porter, the king of style is urging fans to stay inside and get fashionably creative during the quarantine.

On Wednesday (March 25), the Pose star took to Instagram challenging fans to find items inside their home to recreate his iconic 2019 Met Gala look. Since the popular event is currently postponed due to COVID-19, this might be the biggest fashion moment we get for a long time. Billy’s caption read:

“OK, y'all - it's time for our first fashion challenge! Using items found ONLY in your house, give me your best recreation of my 2019 @themetgalaofficial lewk and post a photo or video on your Instagram (grid or story)! Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved! Remember to tag me and use the hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge. I'll share my favorites! Can't wait to see what y'all come up with, hennies! Met Gala Look by @theblondsny”