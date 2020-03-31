Rihanna Wears A Durag On The Cover Of British Vogue And Reveals Her Hopes To Have '3-4 Kids'

All hail Queen-Rih!

Rihanna becoming the first person to grace the cover of British Vogue wearing a durag further proved that she can do anything she wants.

British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful took to his Instagram to discuss the groundbreaking moment. His caption read: "Although this potent symbol of black life – of self-preservation, resistance, and authenticity – has an important place in popular culture, it is rarely viewed through the prism of high fashion," Enninful wrote. "Yet, here we have the most fabulous, aspirational and beautiful durag, worn by a woman who is breaking every boundary she comes up against. How exciting."

Photographed by Steven Klein, Rihanna graces the May issue wearing a white Burberry by Riccardo Tisci look with a black Stephen Jones Millinery durag.

