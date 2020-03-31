Rihanna Wears A Durag On The Cover Of British Vogue And Reveals Her Hopes To Have '3-4 Kids'

Rihanna graces the cover of British Vogue

The superstar is the first person to wear a durag on the coveted cover.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

All hail Queen-Rih! 

Rihanna becoming the first person to grace the cover of British Vogue wearing a durag further proved that she can do anything she wants.

British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful took to his Instagram to discuss the groundbreaking moment. His caption read: "Although this potent symbol of black life – of self-preservation, resistance, and authenticity – has an important place in popular culture, it is rarely viewed through the prism of high fashion," Enninful wrote. "Yet, here we have the most fabulous, aspirational and beautiful durag, worn by a woman who is breaking every boundary she comes up against. How exciting." 

Photographed by Steven Klein, Rihanna graces the May issue wearing a white Burberry by Riccardo Tisci look with a black Stephen Jones Millinery durag. 

RELATED | Making Histo-Rih! Rihanna Graces The May Cover Of British Vogue

The May 2020 issue of @BritishVogue was created prior to the pandemic which has subsequently brought the world almost to a halt. But, as the Editor-in-Chief of a magazine that prides itself on entertaining, delighting and distracting even under the most difficult of circumstances, I am thrilled to announce the inimitable @BadGalRiri as our May 2020 cover star. Rihanna is a woman I am lucky enough to count among my closest creative collaborators. And did I ever imagine that I would see a durag on the cover of Vogue? No, reader, I did not. Although this potent symbol of black life – of self-preservation, resistance and authenticity – has an important place in popular culture, it is rarely viewed through the prism of high fashion. Yet, here we have the most fabulous, aspirational and beautiful durag, worn by a woman who is breaking every boundary she comes up against. How exciting. See the full story and interview by @AfuaHirsch in the new issue, on newsstands and available for free digital download Friday 3 April. #Rihanna wears all @Burberry by @RiccardoTisci17 and a @StephenJonesMillinery durag. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by moi, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.

The 32-year-old superstar and business mogul opened up to the editor about living differently especially when it comes to having children. She says, "I'll have kids – three or four of 'em," she said, even if it means raising them on her own. 

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," Rihanna said. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love." 

Rihanna stars on the second of two exclusive covers for the May 2020 issue. Over red wine at twilight in Roc Nation’s Hollywood office, @BadGalRiri gives @BritishVogue a captivating insight into her back-to-back schedule – from coffee shots with her @Fenty team to the three things Rih does not have time for. Read the full interview with @AfuaHirsch at the link in bio now #Rihanna wears a jacket by @MaisonMargiela Artisanal by @JGalliano, a @SavageXFenty lace body, a @StephenJonesMillinery durag and @ChromeHeartsOfficial jewellery. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by moi, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling. Tags: @BadGalRiri, @MaisonMargiela, @JGalliano, @SavagexFenty, @StephenJonesMillinery, @ChromeHeartsOfficial

Kudos to Rihanna for having a vision for her life when it comes to motherhood. Oh, and for rocking such culturally iconic headwear for the world to see! 

Read the full interview here!

(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

