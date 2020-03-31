Rihanna Wears A Durag On The Cover Of British Vogue And Reveals Her Hopes To Have '3-4 Kids'

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
All hail Queen-Rih!
Rihanna becoming the first person to grace the cover of British Vogue wearing a durag further proved that she can do anything she wants.
British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful took to his Instagram to discuss the groundbreaking moment. His caption read: "Although this potent symbol of black life – of self-preservation, resistance, and authenticity – has an important place in popular culture, it is rarely viewed through the prism of high fashion," Enninful wrote. "Yet, here we have the most fabulous, aspirational and beautiful durag, worn by a woman who is breaking every boundary she comes up against. How exciting."
Photographed by Steven Klein, Rihanna graces the May issue wearing a white Burberry by Riccardo Tisci look with a black Stephen Jones Millinery durag.
The 32-year-old superstar and business mogul opened up to the editor about living differently especially when it comes to having children. She says, "I'll have kids – three or four of 'em," she said, even if it means raising them on her own.
"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," Rihanna said. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."
Kudos to Rihanna for having a vision for her life when it comes to motherhood. Oh, and for rocking such culturally iconic headwear for the world to see!
Read the full interview here!
(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
