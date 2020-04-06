Cardi B & Beyoncé's Designer Duckie Confetti Turns PJs Into Fashion In Quarantine | Living Room Fresh

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are staying home and social distancing just like the rest of us. But that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped being a source of outfit inspiration; from chic pajama sets to colorful sweats to cool jumpsuits, stars are reaching for pieces that are equal parts comfy and cute while self-quarantining. For this edition of “Living Room Fresh,” BET has teamed up with celebrity designer, Duckie Confetti.

The New York native has a robust social media following and rightfully so. His clients include Beyoncé, Cardi B, Dream Doll, and Fabolous to name a few.

In the video, Duckie runs down his list of favorite looks that he loves wearing while at home in quarantine. Of course, these chic items are from his coveted collection, but with his advice, you can look just as fly. Check out a few of Duckie’s tips and fashion must-haves that we can all rotate into our quarantine wardrobes: · Printed silk pajamas that can be worn outside as an outfit. · If the pajamas set has a belt, you can wear it as a headband, which is a great accessory. · A fancy over-the-top robe or jacket in a rich burgundy color, so you can feel like royalty. With Duckie’s advice, we’ll almost look as good as his celebrity clientele!

Written by BET Staff