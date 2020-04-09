Kim Kardashian Breaks The Internet With Not One, Not Two, But Three Angles Of Her Partially Nude Body Amid The Quarantine

The reality star is flaunting her curves in promotion of her new SKIM collection.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kim Kardashian, 39, knows how to keep us talking with her curvaceous body—especially when she puts her valuable ass(sets) on full display!

Recently, the reality star and business guru embarked on a mission to break the internet (once again) and let’s just say it definitely caught the attention of fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the photos (taken before the quarantine mandate) promoting her new SKIMS line, the mother of four is shown casually lounging on the beach in crystal clear water wearing nothing but a dark brown thong and matching top.

See for yourself!

Now, that's how you command attention! 

FYI: The new SKIMS Smooth Essentials collection featuring 5 different neutral shades in sizes XXS - 4X, is now available exclusively at SKIMS.COM.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

