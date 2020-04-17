Kelly Rowland Flaunts Her Rock Solid Abs In A Nude Bikini For Her Steamy New Music Video, 'Coffee'

Kelly Rowland is serving the heat in her latest music video, “Coffee.”

The Grammy-winning singer’s rock hard abs and flawless physique are on full display in the clip, which was filmed on a beach in palm tree-laden Miami. The 39-year-old mother stuns in several flesh-toned bikinis by swimwear brand, Left On Friday.

Throughout the video, she is surrounded by a bevy of Black models of different shades, also rocking nude swimwear that effortlessly blends in with their radiant skin.

Never one to get stuck in a hair rut, Kelly keeps that same chameleon vibe for the video. In the two and a half minute video, the former Destiny’s Child member dons a variety of styles including an asymmetrical Afro and a Rapunzel-esque floor-grazing braid.

Whether she’s posing in the crystal clear water or rolling around in the sand, this video proves that she’s never looked better.

If it’s coffee that’s keeping Kelly looking this good, we’ll drink to that!

See the video for yourself here!