Future Splurges Thousands Of Dollars On Jordans And Yeezys For His Kids And Nephews In Quarantine

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Future spares no expense when it comes to the people he loves, even in quarantine.
The 36-year-old rapper recently splurged on his girlfriend, Lori Harvey and his large family. He gifted Lori with a bunch of designer bags for her birthday and purchased 30 pairs of sneakers for his children and nephews just because.
The “Life Is Good” rapper posted a video to his Instagram Stories showing sneaker boxes including Air Jordans, Travis Scott x Air Jordans, and Yeezys. In the clip, his caption read: “My kids and nephews need new shoes to play in… Stay Quarantine clean.”
Last year, in an episode of Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping,” Future revealed that he spends more than $3 million dollars per year on clothes and shoes.
“I be buying my little girl 10, 20 pairs of Chanel and she ain’t nothing but nine years old,” he said. “She got more bags than grown ladies. No cap,” he says of his daughter Londyn Wilburn.
“I shop every day, I probably spend two to three hundred thousand dollars on clothes a month.”
Well, they say when you got it, flaunt it!
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS