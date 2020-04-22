Future Splurges Thousands Of Dollars On Jordans And Yeezys For His Kids And Nephews In Quarantine

Future spares no expense when it comes to the people he loves, even in quarantine.

The 36-year-old rapper recently splurged on his girlfriend, Lori Harvey and his large family. He gifted Lori with a bunch of designer bags for her birthday and purchased 30 pairs of sneakers for his children and nephews just because.

The “Life Is Good” rapper posted a video to his Instagram Stories showing sneaker boxes including Air Jordans, Travis Scott x Air Jordans, and Yeezys. In the clip, his caption read: “My kids and nephews need new shoes to play in… Stay Quarantine clean.”