Abs On Flat-Flat!: Rihanna Shows Off Perfect Abs In Black Mesh Panties On Instagram

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Rihanna took some time away from her busy schedule to promote her sultry and sexy Savage x Fenty lingerie line.
Teasing her fans by lifting up a black T-shirt dress, the multi-talented songstress revealed high-waisted black mesh underwear with a satin hem on her Instagram Story on Saturday (April 25).
The boomerang style video linked straight to the Savage x Fenty website to entice her followers to take advantage of the lingerie collection. Wearing her hair in waist length braids, the media mogul rocked a natural make-up look and a glossy nude lip to highlight her flawless complexion.
The Savage x Fenty lingerie line is not only body inclusive but wallet friendly selling a wide variety of bras, undies, lingerie and sleepwear.
Rihanna also released two new additions to her Fenty Beauty makeup line, a cream blush and cream bronzer.
RELATED: Rihanna Slips Her Sexy Curves Into A Hip-Hugging Silk Dress
“2 new baddies on da block! #CREAMblush #CREAMbronzer @fentybeauty,” the elite business woman captured in her latest IG post.
We can’t get enough of RiRi!
(Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS