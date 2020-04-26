Abs On Flat-Flat!: Rihanna Shows Off Perfect Abs In Black Mesh Panties On Instagram

Rihanna took some time away from her busy schedule to promote her sultry and sexy Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Teasing her fans by lifting up a black T-shirt dress, the multi-talented songstress revealed high-waisted black mesh underwear with a satin hem on her Instagram Story on Saturday (April 25).

The boomerang style video linked straight to the Savage x Fenty website to entice her followers to take advantage of the lingerie collection. Wearing her hair in waist length braids, the media mogul rocked a natural make-up look and a glossy nude lip to highlight her flawless complexion.

The Savage x Fenty lingerie line is not only body inclusive but wallet friendly selling a wide variety of bras, undies, lingerie and sleepwear.

Rihanna also released two new additions to her Fenty Beauty makeup line, a cream blush and cream bronzer.

“2 new baddies on da block! #CREAMblush #CREAMbronzer @fentybeauty,” the elite business woman captured in her latest IG post.