Rihanna Sizzles In A Sheer And Racy Lingerie Look To Promote Her New Savage x Fenty VIP Box

Rihanna knows how to create a buzz when dropping a new Savage x Fenty campaign. If you don't believe us, keep scrolling.

The fashion and beauty mogul put her curvaceous body on full display in a sheer ensemble to announce the upcoming release of her new Savage x Fenty Xtra VIP box—and the photos are hotter than ever.

Flaunting her BAWDY in a racy, black lingerie look, the Barbadian beauty severed up sultry eyes as she posed in this alluring piece from the "Neon Nights" collection.

The box, created in collaboration with designer Adam Selman, will reportedly feature sexy new lingerie styles from the singer's Summer 2020 capsule collection.

Looking to cop for a little Quarantine N’ Chill? You’re in luck! The box will be available on Friday, May 1 online at savagex.com. Thanks, Rih!