G.O.A.T. Naomi Campbell Expertly Uses An iPhone To Photograph Herself For Essence Magazine's 50th Anniversary Cover

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel not only photographed herself but she also pulled her own wardrobe!

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Later this month, Naomi Campbell will turn 50. To celebrate her special milestone, the supermodel is taking over the cover of Essence magazine!

Due to social distancing restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many studios are not available for photoshoots. As a result, Naomi being the creative businesswoman she is, decided to take matters into her own hands. 

Flexing her artistic skills and ingenuity, not only did the iconic model style herself in a vintage Chloé dress that she pulled from her closet, but she also served as the photographer for her at-home shoot. Yes, this stunning photograph for the magazine’s cover was taken using her iPhone!

On the eve of her 50th birthday, @Naomi covers our 50th Anniversary issue, shot by the icon herself with an iPhone while in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. "For fifty years, ESSENCE has showcased the brilliance, beauty, power and resilience of Black women. Now more than ever, we're leaning into that very resilience during one of our nation's darkest hours. In chaos, we still find peace. In uncertainty, we still find faith. In solitude, we still find each other. Bringing this issue to life in the midst of a global pandemic represents everything that Black women are and illustrates how we will continue to show up for them in the best and worst of times, as we have done for the past five decades." – MoAna Luu, ESSENCE Chief Content & Creative Officer

Yesss, Ms. Campbell! Proud of her work, Naomi posted the cover image on her Instagram page to share with her 9 million followers. “It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence’s 50th Anniversary Issue. On my iPhone,” she captioned the post. 

She continued, “While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient. We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narratives. We will come out of this stronger than ever.”

Truer words have never been spoken. They don’t call Naomi the G.O.A.T for nothing! 

(Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

