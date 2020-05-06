G.O.A.T. Naomi Campbell Expertly Uses An iPhone To Photograph Herself For Essence Magazine's 50th Anniversary Cover

Later this month, Naomi Campbell will turn 50. To celebrate her special milestone, the supermodel is taking over the cover of Essence magazine!

Due to social distancing restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many studios are not available for photoshoots. As a result, Naomi being the creative businesswoman she is, decided to take matters into her own hands.

RELATED | Naomi Campbell Explains Her Hazmat Suit



Flexing her artistic skills and ingenuity, not only did the iconic model style herself in a vintage Chloé dress that she pulled from her closet, but she also served as the photographer for her at-home shoot. Yes, this stunning photograph for the magazine’s cover was taken using her iPhone!