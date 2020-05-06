Serena Williams Stuns In New Stuart Weitzman Campaign Ads

Serena Williams is embodying strength and positivity as the newest spokeswoman for a Stuart Weitzman campaign.

The groundbreaking tennis champion shared the news on her Instagram on Tuesday (May 5).

“I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore!” she says. “I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with Vital Voices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities.”