Serena Williams Stuns In New Stuart Weitzman Campaign Ads

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Serena Williams is embodying strength and positivity as the newest spokeswoman for a Stuart Weitzman campaign.
The groundbreaking tennis champion shared the news on her Instagram on Tuesday (May 5).
“I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore!” she says. “I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with Vital Voices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities.”
Looking elegant and powerful, Williams is stunning in the black-and-white ads, as she wears the latest Weitzman shoe designs paired with a white bodysuit and matching blazer.
“I’ve been wearing [Stuart Weitzman shoes] for probably over a decade now, and they’re a real staple in my closet,” she tells People. “Most of all … it’s SW and it has my initials.”
The 2020 campaign with the luxury shoe company has partnered with Vital Voices, an international nonprofit that searches for women leaders with daring visions for change, and partners with them to turn their visions into reality.
For more information on The Stuart Weitzman x Serena William partnership visit stuartweitzman.com.
Congratulations Serena!
(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
