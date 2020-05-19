NYFW Has Its First Socially Distant Event In The Works Thanks To Kerby Jean-Raymond Of Pyer Moss

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
While the verdict is still out on whether the shows will go on during New York Fashion Week this September, Kerby Jean-Raymond already has his own plans.
The designer behind Pyer Moss is hosting a drive-in premiere of “American, Also,” in celebration of the city’s most fashionable week. On Monday (May 18), Jean-Raymond announced that the feature-length film documents the two years leading up to the brand’s groundbreaking concert-style 2019 fashion show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.
The event concept will be the first in the fashion industry utilizing social distancing measures and will take place in multiple cities. Following the premiere, the event will be available for public consumption.
“It’s always been our mission to show the amount of thinking and laboring that goes behind putting together a collection— we’ve been slowing down the speed of how much we produce and improving the quality of what we produce throughout the years, he said. “This film aims to show the love and care our entire company puts into every single moment we create and will show that we appreciate fashion as an art form and communication tool that we’ve used to embolden a community around us."
While logistical questions remain on how a drive-in fashion week event will take place in a city like New York (which has barely any drive-in theaters let alone people who drive cars), specific details and locations will be announced early this summer.
We love how brands are adapting to the current times in order to keep everyone safe!
(Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
