NYFW Has Its First Socially Distant Event In The Works Thanks To Kerby Jean-Raymond Of Pyer Moss

While the verdict is still out on whether the shows will go on during New York Fashion Week this September, Kerby Jean-Raymond already has his own plans.

The designer behind Pyer Moss is hosting a drive-in premiere of “American, Also,” in celebration of the city’s most fashionable week. On Monday (May 18), Jean-Raymond announced that the feature-length film documents the two years leading up to the brand’s groundbreaking concert-style 2019 fashion show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

The event concept will be the first in the fashion industry utilizing social distancing measures and will take place in multiple cities. Following the premiere, the event will be available for public consumption.