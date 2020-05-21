QUAY x Lizzo Unveil Fab Sunglasses Collab To Help Food Charity

You can now feel like 100% that chick thanks to Lizzo who just teamed up with Quay Australia to reveal their newest sunglasses line.

The Grammy-winning artist unveiled the ultra-sleek collaboration on her Instagram on May 20, and shared that the partnership will also support Feeding America.

"My #QUAYXLIZZO sunglasses collection with @quayaustralia just dropped. Through May 25, with every pair you buy, we’ll give you one free (cuz we love you) and Quay will donate 100 meals, up to a MILLION MEALS to Feeding America!” she commented.