QUAY x Lizzo Unveil Fab Sunglasses Collab To Help Food Charity

You can now feel like 100% that chick thanks to Lizzo who just teamed up with Quay Australia to reveal their newest sunglasses line.
The Grammy-winning artist unveiled the ultra-sleek collaboration on her Instagram on May 20, and shared that the partnership will also support Feeding America.
"My #QUAYXLIZZO sunglasses collection with @quayaustralia just dropped. Through May 25, with every pair you buy, we’ll give you one free (cuz we love you) and Quay will donate 100 meals, up to a MILLION MEALS to Feeding America!” she commented.
"Shop the collection now at the link in their bio. $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Through 5/25/20."
The stylish frames are affordably priced starting at $55 and come in a variety of styles.
"Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They're cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable," Lizzo said in an official statement.
Shop the QUAY x LIZZO collection here.
