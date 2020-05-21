QUAY x Lizzo Unveil Fab Sunglasses Collab To Help Food Charity

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo performs live on stage during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)

QUAY x Lizzo Unveil Fab Sunglasses Collab To Help Food Charity

"Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind."

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

You can now feel like 100% that chick thanks to Lizzo who just teamed up with Quay Australia to reveal their newest sunglasses line.

The Grammy-winning artist unveiled the ultra-sleek collaboration on her Instagram on May 20, and shared that the partnership will also support Feeding America.

"My #QUAYXLIZZO sunglasses collection with @quayaustralia just dropped. Through May 25, with every pair you buy, we’ll give you one free (cuz we love you) and Quay will donate 100 meals, up to a MILLION MEALS to Feeding America!” she commented.  

"Shop the collection now at the link in their bio. $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Through 5/25/20."

The stylish frames are affordably priced starting at $55 and come in a variety of styles. 

"Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They're cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable," Lizzo said in an official statement. 

Shop the QUAY x LIZZO collection here.

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style