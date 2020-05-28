LUXE! Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Glimpse Inside Her Daughter Stormi’s Growing Shoe Closet

Stormi Webster is following in her mother’s footsteps—quite literally!

While hanging out with her baby girl inside their new Holmby Hills mansion, Kylie Jenner recently gave fans a glimpse of the 2-year-old’s growing shoe closet, and best believe it is everything you would expect for the daughter of a billionaire beauty mogul.

In the brief clip, Stormi could be seen overlooking the spacious closet filled with a collection of miniature-sized trainers, stylish sliders, and trendy sandals.

Keep scrolling to see the shelves filled with perfectly color-coordinated shoes: