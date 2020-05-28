LUXE! Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Glimpse Inside Her Daughter Stormi’s Growing Shoe Closet

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Stormi Webster is following in her mother’s footsteps—quite literally!
While hanging out with her baby girl inside their new Holmby Hills mansion, Kylie Jenner recently gave fans a glimpse of the 2-year-old’s growing shoe closet, and best believe it is everything you would expect for the daughter of a billionaire beauty mogul.
RELATED | Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her $1 Million Dollar Handbag Bag Closet Including 2-Year Old Stormi's New $20k Bag
In the brief clip, Stormi could be seen overlooking the spacious closet filled with a collection of miniature-sized trainers, stylish sliders, and trendy sandals.
Keep scrolling to see the shelves filled with perfectly color-coordinated shoes:
Do we spy child-sized Yeezys? Of course! Why wouldn’t Kanye West keep his niece in fresh new trainers? Our point exactly.
It is no question Stormi is Keeping Up with the Kardashians with these fly kicks! It also helps that her dad, Travis Scott, has his own collection of trainers with Nike.
Rocking fresh footwear definitely runs in this family!
(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS