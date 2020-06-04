Former French Vogue Editor Carine Roitfeld Issues Apology For Tone Deaf BLM Post With Anok Yai

CR Fashion Book's Carine Rotfield issued an apology after coming under fire for an insensitive Instagram post featuring model Anok Yai.

Earlier this week, Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, joined the world in solidarity against racial injustice by sharing a picture of her with black model supermodel Anok Yai, with a caption that read, "Anok is not a black woman, she is my friend, I missing!"

Her followers and other supermodels thought the post was deeply offensive and tone-deaf.

One person also wrote: "Do not use her skin to make you feel better about the casual everyday racism you participate in."

Roitfeld subsequently took the post down and issued a lengthy apology on Instagram on Thursday morning.