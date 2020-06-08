Beyoncé's Protege's Chloe x Halle Stun In Custom Mini Dresses For YouTube's Virtual Graduation

Graduating High School is a huge milestone, and since we’re amid a pandemic, young people in America aren’t able to celebrate the way they had hoped. However, YouTube live-streamed their star-studded graduation “Dear Class of 2020,” filled with heartfelt speeches from The Obama’s, Beyoncé, along with performances by Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe x Halle.

The musical duo, Chloe and Halle Bailey delivered an uplifting performance and beautiful speech to the graduates around the world.