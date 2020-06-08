Beyoncé's Protege's Chloe x Halle Stun In Custom Mini Dresses For YouTube's Virtual Graduation

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Graduating High School is a huge milestone, and since we’re amid a pandemic, young people in America aren’t able to celebrate the way they had hoped. However, YouTube live-streamed their star-studded graduation “Dear Class of 2020,” filled with heartfelt speeches from The Obama’s, Beyoncé, along with performances by Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe x Halle.
The musical duo, Chloe and Halle Bailey delivered an uplifting performance and beautiful speech to the graduates around the world.
"Class of 2020, we're so proud of y'all. That's just how you do it," Chloe said before leading into "Do It," the latest single off their upcoming sophomore album, Ungodly Hour.
The sisters wore a white leather custom cut-out mini-dresses by Zana Bayne embroidered with crystals from head to toe. The look was co-designed and pulled together by Beyoncé’s long-time stylist, Zerina Akers.
The ladies looked gorgeous in these coordinating outfits, it reminds us of a Destiny's Child costume from the early 2000's.
Watch the full graduation here!
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
