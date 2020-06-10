Employees Of Retailer Anthropologie Reveal Code Name "Nick" Was Used For Black Customers

Written by Tira Urquhart

Anthropologie is the latest fashion retailer to be accused of racism, with employees blasting the brand on social media for allegedly having a code name for black shoppers. Anthropologie was one of the countless brands to share Black Lives Matter posts at the beginning of June — but it was also one of several to get called out for hypocrisy in the comments, with both current and former employees revealing the nickname given to black customers for racial profiling.

Diet Prada revealed in an Instagram post that the code name was exposed by their former employees after Anthropologie posted a Maya Angelou quote to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. Under their comments, Instagram user @flleurdeblooms revealed that the stores would racially profile black customers by calling them “Nicks.” “So many times the management told us to watch people of color over the headsets and I refused to follow around mostly black people who were just minding their own business and respectfully shopping. Please change.”

Another user said he thought the Chicago location was the only place where Anthropologie used “Nicks” to specifically reference black customers and said he was glad not to work for the company anymore. Several others also confirmed the code name in different locations such as Seattle, Los Angeles, New York City, and Canada. We're glad that these brands are being called out for their covert racism. Enough is enough already. Anthropologie hasn't released a statement in regards to these allegations.