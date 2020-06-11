America's Sweethearts! 'Love Is Blind' Couple Cameron And Lauren Speed Hamilton Drop Jaws In Glam Home Photoshoot

Photographed by Michaella Jelin , the Love is Blind stars looked remarkable as they struck a few poses for the publication’s first exclusive editorial of 2020.

Captured onsite at Atlanta’s upscale atelier Hideoki Bespoke, the newlyweds appeared to be very much in love as they posed for their very first fashion photoshoot dressed in luxe designs selected by stylist Ms. Amy J.

“I hope that these photos represent to the world that Love conquers all, regardless of your race, sex, religion or orientation,” Lauren told Fashion Bomb Daily. “Until we learn to appreciate and value people for who they are on the inside instead of the outer appearance we will continue to cheat ourselves out of the most beautiful things about human existence. Love knows no boundaries and we are most powerful when we come together in solidarity and unity.”

She continued, “I’m so honored that Cam and I represent just that; LOVE and LIGHT based purely on loving each other for who we are as people, our character as human beings and the light of our spirits. Regardless of surface aesthetics… we connected as two people traveling on this journey called life, working to contribute to this world to make it a better place for our (future) children and grandkids.”

Echoing his wife’s sentiments about love, Cameron added, “I hope these photos will symbolize the beauty and strength that comes from bold, tenacious love. I want people to see that while we can confidently stand as individuals, we bring so much more to the table when we stand together... I want people to see that Black Lives Matter, Black Beauty Matters, [and] Black Fashion Matters.”

He went on to share why he feels it is important to share their love for others to see.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to model Hideoki Bespoke clothing and I want people to see my pride in wearing it,” he shared. “I want people to feel the love that Lauren and I have for each other; I wish to instill a sense of urgency in valuing Black Lives and a sense of hope that the type of love we share is possible. I believe that love conquers all and I want others to believe that too.”

In these times when racial equality is on the tip of everyone's tongues, we are glad to see this reality star couple doing their part to show love wins.