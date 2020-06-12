Khloe Kardashian Answers #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge For Her Good American Brand

Khloe Kardashian has pledged to "use [her] privilege" to fight for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been left "angry, heartbroken and disgusted" by the death of George Floyd and admitted she is devastated that people of color still have to teach their kids "how to stay alive" in this day and age.

The 36-year-old reality star and co-owner of inclusive brand, Good American have pledged donations to Color of Change and Black Lives Matter organizations to help fight racial injustices.

“We have given a portion of proceeds to charity. We will continue to do so by making @blklivesmatter and @colorofchange our charity partners. This is not a one-off donation to us. We are committed to long-term plans of action and will continue to use our voice to fight against racial injustice.”