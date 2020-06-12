Khloe Kardashian Answers #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge For Her Good American Brand

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Khloe Kardashian has pledged to "use [her] privilege" to fight for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been left "angry, heartbroken and disgusted" by the death of George Floyd and admitted she is devastated that people of color still have to teach their kids "how to stay alive" in this day and age.
The 36-year-old reality star and co-owner of inclusive brand, Good American have pledged donations to Color of Change and Black Lives Matter organizations to help fight racial injustices.
“We have given a portion of proceeds to charity. We will continue to do so by making @blklivesmatter and @colorofchange our charity partners. This is not a one-off donation to us. We are committed to long-term plans of action and will continue to use our voice to fight against racial injustice.”
Khloe and her Good American co-founder, Emma Grede also released an official statement in regards to Sharon Chuter’s Pull Up For Change initiative urging beauty brands to reveal the number of Black employees at their company.
“Good American is here for the @pullupforchange challenge and we’re proud to be one of the first fashion brands to participate. Diversity and inclusion have always been at our core, so we see this as an opportunity to highlight the consistent and constant work our brand has done to ensure our mission is felt at all levels of the company.”
The company has 15% Black employees, 52% White, and 32% POC. Khloe also stated that their leadership team is 25% Black including a Black Female CEO and Co-Founder.
The company also pledges to continue to focus on diversity and inclusion.
“We are committed to continuing our focus on diversity throughout our organization: both within the talent and partners we work with and the employees at our office. We refuse to be complacent. Please note that our numbers add up to 99% because we had 99% participation from our employees.”
Cudos to Khloe for using her voice for good.
(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Good American)
