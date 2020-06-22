Beyoncé Wears Grey Sweatsuit Stepping Off The Plane Carrying Rumi In A Tie Dye Tutu

Beyoncé and Jay Z were seen heading out with all three of their children for the first time since being quarantined at their Bel Air, California home. On June 19th, the A-list couple was spotted in New York with their three kids – daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Arriving at a heliport, they stepped off of a plane as Beyoncé held Rumi, and Jay Z carried Sir. Bey was dressed casually in an oversized grey Ivy Park hoodie with sweatpants and white Stan Smith Adidas sneakers ($80). She had on dark shades and a matching grey face mask. Her hair with sleek and her nails painted gold. Casual yet chic!

Rumi looked adorable wearing a rainbow color tulle skirt with a pink hoodie and pink bows to match.