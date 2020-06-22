Beyoncé Wears Grey Sweatsuit Stepping Off The Plane Carrying Rumi In A Tie Dye Tutu

Beyoncé and Rumi

Beyoncé Wears Grey Sweatsuit Stepping Off The Plane Carrying Rumi In A Tie Dye Tutu

The Carter family took a private jet to their Hamptons home.

Published 10 hours ago

Beyoncé and Jay Z were seen heading out with all three of their children for the first time since being quarantined at their Bel Air, California home. On June 19th, the A-list couple was spotted in New York with their three kids – daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Arriving at a heliport, they stepped off of a plane as Beyoncé held Rumi, and Jay Z carried Sir. Bey was dressed casually in an oversized grey Ivy Park hoodie with sweatpants and white Stan Smith Adidas sneakers ($80). She had on dark shades and a matching grey face mask. Her hair with sleek and her nails painted gold. Casual yet chic!

Rumi looked adorable wearing a rainbow color tulle skirt with a pink hoodie and pink bows to match. 

06/19/2020 EXCLUSIVE: Jay Z and Beyoncé are spotted exiting their private plane with family in East Hampton, New York. The 50 year old rapper and entrepreneur wore a Roc Nation face mask and a black sweatsuit. Beyonce, 38, wore a face mask, grey sweatsuit, and white trainers. The famous couple was pictured together for the first time since February. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
(Photo: The Image Direct)

Proud papa Jay Z carried Sir dressed in a black tracksuit with a black cap, white Pumas, and a black mask that says ‘Roc Nation.’

06/19/2020 EXCLUSIVE: Jay Z and Beyoncé are spotted exiting their private plane with family in East Hampton, New York. The 50 year old rapper and entrepreneur wore a Roc Nation face mask and a black sweatsuit. Beyonce, 38, wore a face mask, grey sweatsuit, and white trainers. The famous couple was pictured together for the first time since February. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
(Photo: The Image Direct)

Bey and Jay's first born, Blue rocked a grey and light blue fatigue print sweatsuit, a black face mask and a pair of tan Ugg boots ($130). She wore a light blue bag and her hair is braided in long cornrows. How cute!

Blue is also the youngest artist to recieve a BET Awards nomination! She has been nominated for a BET Award for her work on her mother’s song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

Related | Watch Blue Ivy Carter’s Super Cute Coronavirus Hand-Washing PSA

06/19/2020 EXCLUSIVE: Jay Z and Beyoncé are spotted exiting their private plane with family in East Hampton, New York. The 50 year old rapper and entrepreneur wore a Roc Nation face mask and a black sweatsuit. Beyonce, 38, wore a face mask, grey sweatsuit, and white trainers. The famous couple was pictured together for the first time since February. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
(Photo: The Image Direct)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: The Image Direct)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style