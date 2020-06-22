Beyoncé Wears Grey Sweatsuit Stepping Off The Plane Carrying Rumi In A Tie Dye Tutu

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Beyoncé and Jay Z were seen heading out with all three of their children for the first time since being quarantined at their Bel Air, California home. On June 19th, the A-list couple was spotted in New York with their three kids – daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.
Arriving at a heliport, they stepped off of a plane as Beyoncé held Rumi, and Jay Z carried Sir. Bey was dressed casually in an oversized grey Ivy Park hoodie with sweatpants and white Stan Smith Adidas sneakers ($80). She had on dark shades and a matching grey face mask. Her hair with sleek and her nails painted gold. Casual yet chic!
Rumi looked adorable wearing a rainbow color tulle skirt with a pink hoodie and pink bows to match.
Proud papa Jay Z carried Sir dressed in a black tracksuit with a black cap, white Pumas, and a black mask that says ‘Roc Nation.’
Bey and Jay's first born, Blue rocked a grey and light blue fatigue print sweatsuit, a black face mask and a pair of tan Ugg boots ($130). She wore a light blue bag and her hair is braided in long cornrows. How cute!
Blue is also the youngest artist to recieve a BET Awards nomination! She has been nominated for a BET Award for her work on her mother’s song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.
(Photo: The Image Direct)
