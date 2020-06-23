Luxury Size Inclusive Fashion Brand 11 Honoré Launches In-House Collection Headed By Black Designer

Size inclusive, luxury e-tailer 11 Honoré has launched its first in-house collection comprised of chic, understated pieces that can be seamlessly incorporated into one's wardrobe. Thoughtfully created in both concept and construction, the line promises to further modernize plus size clothing in a movement that has gained industry-wide attention since the platform launch in 2017. The first collection has launched with over 24 styles across three drops and includes timeless wardrobe staples such as the perfect stretch linen shirtdress, an ultra-flattering deep v-neck, a stretch charmeuse slip dress with an asymmetrical hem, and wide-leg high-waist trousers. The color palette evokes notes of muted neutrals inspired by desert landscapes and the beaches of southern Europe.

BET spoke with Danielle Williams Eke, the brilliant Design Director who designed this collection. We asked her where she drew inspiration from for their new in-house line. She says: "Now more than ever, clothing should be made to transcend trends or seasons. That is how I've designed this collection. We wanted this collection to easily work into our customer's current wardrobe, so we focused our color palette on neutrals, including a chic mushroom color, which feels like a more modern neutral. For a pop, we introduce a dusty blue tone that is beautifully executed in both a luxe satin fabrication and a casual washed down sweatshirt & sweatpants." She explains that she is inspired by Donna Karan's 7 easy pieces concept. "Like Donna Karan, we wanted to create a collection of items that can easily be mixed & matched together to create endless outfits options for different occasions in a woman's life.

Designers have always told a story through clothing. Karl Lagerfeld promoted Feminism back in 2014 during Chanel's FW 2015 show, and Kerby Jean Raymond supported the Black Lives Matter movement through his Pyer Moss collections in 2017-2019. Danielle feels that it is vital to continue to tell a story through clothing now more than ever. "The story of the 11 Honoré Collection developed organically. When I started designing this collection, the country was in a very different space than it is today, nine months later. And yet the collection feels even more relevant today than it did nine months ago. That's a testament to how necessary this collection is." She hopes that women feel seen and heard when they put on their garments. "For too many years, we have been overlooked by the fashion industry. We have been put into a box. Our goal at 11 Honoré is to show the fashion world that plus-size women deserve and want fashionable, high quality, well-fitting clothing," says Danielle.

The fashion industry is continuously under scrutiny for lack of diversity and inclusion; however, 11 Honoré specializes in size inclusivity. Danielle believes that all brands and industry insiders can invoke change by merely listening to the women they serve. "As a fashion brand, the goal should be to serve as many women as possible. Considering that nearly 70% of women in America are size 14 or larger, the industry has an obligation to serve them. This shouldn't be relegated to fast fashion. In the same way that there is a range of brands for straight-size, there should be a range of brands for plus size, and that includes high end and contemporary fashion." Black Fashion Executives are still few and far between. Harper's Bazaar just appointed Samira Nasr as their first Black Editor in chief in its 153-year history. As Black industry experts start to fill these seats, they need to pull up chairs for other Black creatives. As A Black woman who holds the Design Director title, Danielle agrees. "I truly believe that once we earn a seat at the table (or create our own table) we have to bring each other along. For far too long we have been depending on our white counterparts to invite us to the table, and far too often those invitations have never come. Now more than ever doors are opening for Black fashion creatives and this is an opportunity to elevate ourselves and our community." The collection is available in sizes 12 – 26 at 11Honore.com. Prices start at $168. This article has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Written by Tira Urquhart