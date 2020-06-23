Serena Williams Wears $850 'Inspire' Necklace She Designed Herself As She Gears Up To Win Her 24th Title

Serena Williams

She is back on the court after being at home in quarantine.

Published 17 hours ago

Serena Williams is getting back to work on the tennis court as she gears up to win her 24th title.

The 38-year-old tennis champ shared a video on Instagram on Monday while heading out to practice. Serena showed off her diamond-encrusted 'Inspire' necklace that she had made for the US Open years ago, as a symbol hope.
 

Williams founded a fine jewelry collection last year and many of her pieces contain messages. She has necklaces that say 'Winner' and 'Loved' in addition to the 'Inspire' necklace that she is wearing. 

Serena Williams is back on the court!

If she wins her 24th title this year, it will tie her for most all-time titles. Talk about GOAT! 

Serena wore a salmon pink Nike jersey knit top with a black visor. Her 2-year-old daughter and workout partner Olympia wasn't around. Perhaps she stayed home while mama got down to work.

We can't wait for the season to start and see what Serena does on the court!

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

