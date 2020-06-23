Serena Williams Wears $850 'Inspire' Necklace She Designed Herself As She Gears Up To Win Her 24th Title

Serena Williams is getting back to work on the tennis court as she gears up to win her 24th title.

The 38-year-old tennis champ shared a video on Instagram on Monday while heading out to practice. Serena showed off her diamond-encrusted 'Inspire' necklace that she had made for the US Open years ago, as a symbol hope.



Williams founded a fine jewelry collection last year and many of her pieces contain messages. She has necklaces that say 'Winner' and 'Loved' in addition to the 'Inspire' necklace that she is wearing.