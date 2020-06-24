Hello Curves!: Kim Kardashian Shows How Her Waist Looked In Corset That Required 'Breathing Training' To Wear

We’ve seen Kim Kardashian show off her tiny waist before, but her latest fitting video is on a totally new level!

On Monday, June 22, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video of herself trying on a corset from Mr. Pearl. The designer behind her 2019 Met Gala corset. However, this piece wasn’t the exact one she wore to the event underneath her Thierry Mugler dress but was a recreation for the mogul to keep in her archives.

“Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w, Mr. Pearl. I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻‍♀️ and I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made. Kim’s caption read for the video.

